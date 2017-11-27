FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mulvaney has legal standing take charge of U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau -White House
#Financials
November 27, 2017 / 8:40 PM / a day ago

Mulvaney has legal standing take charge of U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - White House budget director Mick Mulvaney has legal standing to take charge of U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a role he began on Monday, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

“Director Mulvaney has taken charge of that agency and has the full cooperation of the staff and things went very well during his first day,” Sanders told reporters. “I think the legal outline shows very clearly who is in charge of that agency.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
