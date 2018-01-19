U.S. derivatives regulator files suits against three virtual currency operators

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. derivatives watchdog said on Friday that it has filed charges against three separate virtual currency operators alleging the defendants had defrauded customers and broken other commodity trading rules, in a further sign regulators globally are cracking down on the emerging asset class.

The suits filed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in a New York District Court come amid heightened fears globally over the risks virtual currencies like bitcoin may pose to investors and the global financial system. (Reporting by Michelle Price Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)