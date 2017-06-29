FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
U.S. CFTC, former Citigroup Global Markets traders reach deal -statement
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
Asia
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 4:37 PM / a month ago

U.S. CFTC, former Citigroup Global Markets traders reach deal -statement

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Thursday said it had reached a agreement not to prosecute three former Citigroup Global Markets Inc traders, the regulatory agency said in a statement.

CFTC said the three traders, Jeremy Lao and Shlomo Salant of New York and Daniel Liao of Japan, had admitted to conducting unlawful trade practices, cooperated with agency investigators and had no prior history of misconduct.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc is a unit of Citigroup Inc . (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Susan Heavey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.