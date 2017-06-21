CFTC fines U.S. cattle futures traders $5 million

CHICAGO, June 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) levied fines totaling $5 million against McVean Trading & Investments (MTI), along with three associates, for market manipulation, the CFTC said in a statement on Wednesday.

The CFTC required civil monetary penalties of $2 million and $1.5 million be paid by McVean Chairman and Chief Executive Charles Dow McVean, Sr.

MTI President Michael J. Wharton was fined $1 million and Samuel C. Gilmore, an MTI consultant, was ordered to pay $500,000. [bit.ly/2rDcb8A ] (Reporting By Theopolis Waters and Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Bernadette Baum)