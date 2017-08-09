FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
China's aluminium foil makers plan challenge to U.S dumping duties -sources
August 9, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 5 days ago

China's aluminium foil makers plan challenge to U.S dumping duties -sources

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's top aluminium foil producers are preparing to launch a legal defence challenging a preliminary U.S. ruling on Wednesday to impose hefty penalties on imports from the world's top producers, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Loften Aluminum, China's top foil exporter to the United States, is joining 11 other companies to fight the ruling, the first such case since the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, an official at the company said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNIA) is leading the charge on the case, an official at the association said. (Reporting by Tom Daly and Beijing newsroom; writing by Josephine Mason; editing by Jason Neely)

