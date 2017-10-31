China lashes out at U.S. aluminium foil dumping ruling again

BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China lashed out at the United States again on Tuesday over its decision to impose antidumping duties on China’s aluminium foil, saying Washington’s ruling that the country is breaking world trade rules is a “serious distortion of reality”.

In a statement, the Commerce Ministry called on the U.S. government to “correct its wrong behaviours” regarding the probe.

On Sunday, Beijing said it was “strongly dissatisfied” with the U.S. decision made on Friday to slap hefty penalties on Chinese aluminium foil imports.

The statement will ratchet up tensions between the world’s two largest economies ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to China next week. (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Beijing news monitoring; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)