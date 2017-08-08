FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
U.S. finds China aluminum foil subsidized, imposes duties
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 8, 2017 / 11:13 PM / 5 days ago

U.S. finds China aluminum foil subsidized, imposes duties

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Tuesday it made a preliminary finding that imports of aluminum foil from China are subsidized, and imposed countervailing duties ranging from 16.56 percent to 80.97 percent.

U.S. aluminum foil producers have filed petitions with the U.S. government accusing Chinese manufacturers of dumping the product in the United States, the first such case since President Donald Trump took office. In 2016, imports of aluminum foil from China were valued at an estimated $389 million, Commerce Department figures show. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.