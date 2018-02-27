China drops import penalties on U.S. broiler chickens

BEIJING, Feb 27 (Reuters) - China’s Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday it has removed anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on U.S. white-feathered broiler poultry products effective on Tuesday.

The tariffs were first imposed in 2010 and were extended for a further five years in 2016.

The move comes after a World Trade Organization ruling in January that obliged Beijing to lower the tariffs unless it appealed within 20 days the decision in a long-running trade case.