United States tells WTO of concerns over China's new web access rules

GENEVA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The United States told the World Trade Organization on Friday that Chinese internet access rules coming into force on March 31 appeared to create significant new restrictions for cross-border service suppliers and should be discussed at the WTO.

“The United States urges China to address these concerns quickly and pursue new policies that promote rather than disrupt cross-border transfers of information and trade in services,” it said in a statement to the WTO’s Services Council. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by John Stonestreet)