Japan's top three telcos to exclude Huawei, ZTE network equipment: Kyodo

The logo of ZTE Corp is seen on its building in Beijing, China April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s big three telecoms operators plan to exclude network equipment from China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp, Kyodo News reported on Monday.

The exclusion applies to current equipment and next-generation 5G equipment, Kyodo reported without citing sources.

Representatives of the three telcos, NTT Docomo, KDDI Corp and SoftBank Group Corp, were not immediately available to comment.

Japan plans to ban government purchases of equipment Huawei and ZTE to beef up its defences against intelligence leaks and cyber attacks, sources told Reuters last week.