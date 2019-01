Logo of Huawei is seen in front of the local offices of Huawei in Warsaw, Poland January 11, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday urged Canada to immediately release Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, saying the case was an abuse of legal procedures.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.