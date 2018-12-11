Technology News
Huawei says believes Canadian, U.S. legal systems will deliver fair conclusion

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou (L), who was arrested on an extradition warrant, appears at her B.C. Supreme Court bail hearing in a drawing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jane Wolsak

BEIJING (Reuters) - Huawei believes the Canadian and U.S. legal systems will deliver a fair conclusion, the company said in a statement carried by Chinese state media on Tuesday, after a Canadian court adjourned without deciding the fate of its chief financial officer.

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] will continue to pay attention to the bail hearing, the company added.

Meng Wanzhou, 46, the daughter of Huawei’s founder, was arrested on Dec. 1 as part of a U.S. investigation while she was changing planes in Vancouver, British Columbia.

