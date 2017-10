BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it has lodged stern representations with the United States after a U.S. Navy destroyer sailed near islands claimed by China in the South China Sea.

A destroyed land bridge (top) is seen in this view of a North Island, near Tree Island and Woody Island in the Paracel chain, in the South China Sea November 14, 2016 in this Planet Labs handout photo received by Reuters on November 30, 2016. Trevor Hammond/Planet Labs/Handout via REUTERS

China urges the United States to respect China’s territory, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a daily news briefing in Beijing.