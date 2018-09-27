FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
September 27, 2018 / 7:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China says does not interfere in other countries' internal affairs

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that Beijing does not interfere in other countries’ internal affairs, after U.S. President Donald Trump accused it of seeking to meddle in the Nov. 6 U.S. congressional elections.

The international community is clear which country interferes most in other countries’ affairs, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular briefing in Beijing.

Geng also urged the United States to stop doing things that damaged relations with China.

Trump on Wednesday told a U.N. Security Council meeting that Beijing was interfering because they did not want his Republican Party to do well, given the party’s pugnacious stance on trade.

Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.