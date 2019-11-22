World News
Senior China diplomat urges U.S. to meet China halfway, improve relations

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China October 30, 2019. Madoka Ikegami/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday the United States should meet China halfway and promote a healthy and stable development of bilateral relations, as the countries continue to clash on multiple fronts including trade and South China Sea.

Wang, during a meeting with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, said some U.S. politicians have deliberately attacked and smeared China to push the two countries towards a path of confrontation. Such a conflict is not in the interests of either of the countries, he added.

