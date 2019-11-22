Senior China diplomat urges U.S. to meet China halfway, improve relations

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China October 30, 2019. Madoka Ikegami/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday the United States should meet China halfway and promote a healthy and stable development of bilateral relations, as the countries continue to clash on multiple fronts including trade and South China Sea.

Wang, during a meeting with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, said some U.S. politicians have deliberately attacked and smeared China to push the two countries towards a path of confrontation. Such a conflict is not in the interests of either of the countries, he added.