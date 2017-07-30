Trump, in tweets, says he is "very disappointed" in China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, in a pair of tweets on Saturday, said that he was "very disappointed" in China and that they had done nothing for the United States with regards to North Korea.

"I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet...," Trump said in one tweet.

"...they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk. We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!" he said in a subsequent tweet.