FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says U.S. destroyer in South China Sea violated its security
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 10, 2017 / 8:15 PM / 2 months ago

China says U.S. destroyer in South China Sea violated its security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said a U.S. navy destroyer that carried out a “freedom of navigation operation” on Thursday in the South China Sea had violated international and Chinese law and seriously harmed Beijing’s sovereignty and security.

U.S. officials earlier told Reuters the USS John S. McCain had travelled close to Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands, among a string of islets, reefs and shoals, an area where China has territorial disputes with its neighbours.

“The U.S. destroyer’s actions have violated Chinese and international laws, as well as severely harmed China’s sovereignty and security,” the ministry said late on Thursday in a statement on its website.

“China is very displeased with this and will bring up the issue with the U.S. side.”

Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore; Editing by Gareth Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.