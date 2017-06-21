FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 21, 2017 / 7:29 PM / 2 months ago

Tillerson says U.S., China call on North Korea to stop nuclear weapons programme

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during a press conference after talks with Chinese diplomatic and defense chiefs at the State Department in Washington, U.S. June 21, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said after talks with top Chinese diplomats and defence chiefs on Wednesday that both sides call on North Korea to "halt its illegal nuclear weapons programme and its ballistic missile tests."

"We reiterated to China that they have a diplomatic responsibility to exert much greater economic and diplomatic pressure on the regime if they want to prevent further escalation in the region," Tillerson told reporters.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

