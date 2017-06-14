FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 3:50 PM / 2 months ago

Tillerson: U.S. committed to 'One China' policy, also Taiwan

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 13, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday the Trump administration is committed to the long-standing "One China" policy as it reviews U.S. policy toward China, but also intends to keep all of its commitments to Taiwan.

"It is important as we engage with them that we are able to fulfill our commitments to Taiwan, which we have every intention of doing," Tillerson told a congressional committee.

"The question is, is the One China policy sustainable for the next 50 years? And those are the kind of discussions we're having. They are extremely complex in many regards," he said.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

