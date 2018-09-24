FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 5:24 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

China accuses U.S. of 'trade bullyism' amid escalating dispute: Xinhua

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China accused the United States of engaging in “trade bullyism” and intimidating other countries to submit to its will through measures such as tariffs, the official Xinhua news agency said on Monday, hours after the two sides imposed fresh duties on each other’s goods.

Workers ride on an motor rickshaw through an aluminium ingots depot in Wuxi, Jiangsu province in this September 26, 2012 file picture. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

Xinhua, citing a white paper on the bilateral trade dispute published by China’s State Council, said China has sought to resolve the issue for the sake of the two parties’ common interest but that the new U.S. administration “has been contradicting itself and constantly challenging China,” leading to a rapid escalation of the dispute.

Reporting by Se Young Lee, Min Zhang and Yilei Sun; Editing by Kim Coghill

