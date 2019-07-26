U.S. firms keen on China's import expo despite trade frictions: China official

U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in front of a U.S. dollar banknote featuring American founding father Benjamin Franklin and a China's yuan banknote featuring late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong in this illustration picture taken May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Illustration/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. firms are keen to participate in China’s import expo despite trade frictions between the two countries, China’s assistant commerce minister Ren Hongbin said on Friday.

“For the United States, even through there are some bilateral trade frictions, it cannot stop U.S. firms from attaching importance to the Chinese market and their great enthusiasm for the Chinese market,” Ren told a news conference.

China held its first import expo in Shanghai last year and signed $57.8 billion worth of deals. Ren said it is hard to predict the size of deals for the import expo this year, which will be held on Nov. 5-10.