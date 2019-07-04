U.S. Representative Amash quits Republican Party on July 4

U.S. Representative Justin Amash (R-MI), who recently tweeted his view that the Mueller report on Russia showed that President Trump had obstructed justice, arrives for a House Oversight Committee Hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Justin Amash, a frequent critic of Republican President Donald Trump, said on Thursday that he was quitting the Republican Party, saying politicians have become more loyal to their parties than to the American people.

The congressman from Michigan, the first Republican in Congress to say openly that the president has engaged in impeachable behavior, said he was walking away from partisan politics that have warped American democracy.

“I’ve become disenchanted with party politics and frightened by what I see from it. The two-party system has evolved into an existential threat to American principles and institutions,” he wrote in a Washington Post opinion piece published on the U.S. Independence Day holiday.

“Modern politics is trapped in a partisan death spiral, but there is an escape,” he wrote.

Amash in June left the conservative House Freedom Caucus he helped found, whose members usually defend Trump. Amash has also signaled he would consider running as a libertarian against Trump in 2020, but made no mention of that on Thursday.

He said he believed that most Americans are not rigidly partisan and do not feel well represented by either party.

“Today, I am declaring my independence and leaving the Republican Party. No matter your circumstance, I’m asking you to join me in rejecting the partisan loyalties and rhetoric that divide and dehumanize us,” Amash said.