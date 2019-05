FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) look at a picture of young cancer survivor Lucas Tate on a mobile phone during a news conference attended by Tate's father and pediatric nurse David Tate (R) ahead of a House floor vote on healthcare and prescription drug legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jonthan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The two top Democrats in Congress said on Tuesday that talks with Republican lawmakers and White House officials on federal spending were “productive.”

“We look forward to continuing to meet to discuss how we can best address the needs of hard-working families, as we again work across the aisle to avert sequestration,” U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a joint statement.