U.S. Senate OKs government funding through February 8 to avert shutdown

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved funds for several federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, to keep them operating through Feb. 8 without the $5 billion to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border that President Donald Trump had demanded.

By a voice vote, the Senate passed the temporary funding bill for about one-quarter of government operations, which the House of Representatives is expected to try to pass this week before a midnight Friday deadline when existing funds expire.