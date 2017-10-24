FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Republicans in U.S. House launch probe of Russia deal involving U.S. uranium
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
U.S.
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 24, 2017 / 4:39 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Republicans in U.S. House launch probe of Russia deal involving U.S. uranium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican leaders of two committees in the U.S. House of Representatives launched an investigation on Tuesday into the purchase by a Russian firm several years ago of a Canadian company that owned some 20 percent of U.S. uranium supplies.

Republican lawmakers say they want to know whether the transaction was fully investigated by the FBI and other agencies before it was approved by a panel that oversees foreign investment in U.S. strategic assets.

Some Republicans have claimed that Hillary Clinton’s State Department approved the deal after her husband’s charitable foundation received a $145 million donation, but the State Department controls only one seat on the panel that approved the transaction and the New York Times has reported that Clinton did not participate in the decision.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.