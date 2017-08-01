FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 6:45 PM / 3 days ago

U.S. senators searching for debt limit hike support-McConnell

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he is still trying to figure out how to pass legislation to raise the federal government's borrowing authority following a meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

"We are looking for a way forward" to pass a debt limit increase "sometime in the next month or so," McConnell said. He also told reporters that comprehensive tax legislation will move forward in September, but that he does not expect many Senate Democrats to support the Republican legislation. (Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

