WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved an $81 billion bill to help widespread recovery efforts from hurricanes and wildfires this year.

By a vote of 251-169, the House passed the measure to help Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and states rebuild following the natural disasters.

The bill now goes to the Senate where it is expected to be approved this week. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech)