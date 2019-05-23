World News
May 23, 2019 / 10:01 PM / in an hour

U.S. Senate OKs $19.1 billion disaster relief bill, sends to House

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved $19.1 billion in aid to help Americans rebound from a string of natural disasters, but without the extra funds to address a migrant surge at the border that President Donald Trump had requested.

The Republican-majority Senate approved the measure 85-8. Democrats, who have a majority in the House of Representatives, said a vote could soon follow in that chamber. The Republican president supports the legislation, lawmakers from his party said.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; editing by Jonathan Oatis

