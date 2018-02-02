FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 10:41 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

U.S. House sets Tuesday vote on bill to avoid government shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives plans to vote on Tuesday on legislation to keep federal agencies operating beyond Feb. 8, when existing funds expire, a senior House Republican aide said on Friday.

The aide did not provide details, however, on the duration of this latest-in-a-series of temporary funding measures. Congressional negotiators are fighting over defence and non-defence spending levels for the fiscal year that ends on Sept. 30, as well as other unrelated matters.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Daniel Wallis

