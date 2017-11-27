U.S. Senator Franken, on groping allegations, vows 'this will not happen again'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator Al Franken returned to Congress on Monday to begin what he called a process of rebuilding trust shattered by allegations he had groped or inappropriately touched women, vowing “this will not happen again.”

U.S. Senator Al Franken addresses the media outside his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“I know that I am going to have to be much more conscious when in these circumstances, much more careful, much more sensitive and that this will not happen again going forward,” he told reporters outside his office on Capitol Hill.