U.S. House to mandate training on harassment, discrimination -Ryan

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will adopt mandatory training to guard against sexual harassment and discrimination, Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday after a hearing in which women shared stories of sexual harassment at the Capitol.

“Going forward, the House will adopt a policy of mandatory anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training for all Members and staff,” Ryan said in a statement. “Our goal is not only to raise awareness, but also make abundantly clear that harassment in any form has no place in this institution.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Peter Cooney)