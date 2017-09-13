FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump applauds U.S. senators for new healthcare reform bill
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 13, 2017 / 5:58 PM / in a month

Trump applauds U.S. senators for new healthcare reform bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump applauded two Republican U.S. senators for introducing a healthcare reform bill on Wednesday that would repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s signature health insurance program, the White House said in a statement.

Trump said he hoped that Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy, who offered legislation that would give states money in the form of block grants instead of the federal funding they get under Obamacare, “have found a way to address the Obamacare crisis.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.