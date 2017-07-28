FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2017 / 6:41 PM / 12 days ago

U.S. Senator McCain returning to Arizona for cancer treatment -statement

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John McCain, who was diagnosed with brain cancer, is returning home to Arizona for medical treatment at the Mayo Clinic, McCain's office said on Friday.

"On Monday, July 31, he will begin a standard post-surgical regimen of targeted radiation and chemotherapy. During that time, Senator McCain will maintain a work schedule," the office said in a statement.

It said the 80-year-old Republican would return to Washington at the end of the August congressional recess. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; editing by Grant McCool)

