U.S. Republican Senate campaign wing ends fundraising tie with Moore: Politico

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican Party’s Senate campaign wing has severed its fundraising deal with Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore, Politico reported on Friday, a day after allegations emerged that he initiated a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32.

Alabama Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Roy Moore speaks with reporters as he visits the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

Politico said Federal Election Commission paperwork filed on Friday showed the National Republican Senatorial Committee was no longer listed as part of a joint fundraising committee with the campaign of Moore, who is now 70, or the Alabama Republican Party and the Republican National Committee.