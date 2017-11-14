FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McConnell says Senate leaders looking at all options on Moore
#World News
November 14, 2017 / 8:06 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

McConnell says Senate leaders looking at all options on Moore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said there was deep concern about allegations of sexual misconduct against U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore and that he was looking options to prevent him from taking office.

McConnell said President Donald Trump called him on Friday and the two discussed Moore and he spoke to Vice President Mike Pence on Monday.

“There is no question that there is a deep concern here. Roy Moore should step aside. The women who have come forward are entirely credible,” McConnell told reporters. “He’s obviously not fit to be in the United States Senate and we’ve looked at all the options to try to prevent that from happening.”

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
