FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Republican National Committee cuts ties with Moore - Politico
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Sessions changes statement about Trump campaign, Russia
U.S.
Sessions changes statement about Trump campaign, Russia
Blake Shelton named People's 2017 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Entertainment
Blake Shelton named People's 2017 'Sexiest Man Alive'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 14, 2017 / 11:41 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Republican National Committee cuts ties with Moore - Politico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican National Committee is withdrawing support for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore after allegations surfaced that he had sexual contact with teenage girls decades ago, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing a senior party official.

The move further isolates Moore, who has denied the accusations. Republican leaders have distanced themselves from the candidate and the National Republican Senatorial Committee cut ties with him last week.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.