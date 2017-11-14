FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 14, 2017 / 4:46 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Sessions: "no reason to doubt" Roy Moore's accusers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Tuesday he “has no reason to doubt” five women who have accused U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct with them when they were in their teens.

Moore, who is running for the Senate seat that Sessions vacated when he joined President Donald Trump’s administration, has denied the allegations.

Sessions, who is the nation’s top law enforcement officer, said he would not comment on the campaign. Numerous other Republican figures have called on Moore to withdraw from the race.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch. Writing by Warren Strobel; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

