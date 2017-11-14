U.S. attorney general could plausibly seek Senate seat in Alabama race - lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is a plausible write-in candidate for next month’s Alabama Senate race, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.

“He fits the mould of somebody who might be able to pull off a write-in,” said McConnell, who repeated his call that Republican candidate Roy Moore withdraw from the Alabama contest following allegations of sexual misconduct.

McConnell said he did not know if Sessions would be the candidate. “That obviously would be a big move for him and for the president,” said McConnell, who was speaking at a forum on the economy.