January 23, 2018 / 8:16 PM / a day ago

U.S. Senate sets evening vote on Powell to be Fed chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to limit debate on the nomination of Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell to lead the central bank, setting the clock ticking toward a final confirming vote in the evening.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 84-12 to move toward a final vote, which it agreed to hold at 5 p.m. (2200 GMT).

Powell, 64, was nominated by President Donald Trump in November to succeed Janet Yellen at the helm of the U.S. central bank. The lawyer and former investment banker has served on the Fed’s Board of Governors since 2012. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Tim Ahmann)

