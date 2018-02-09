FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
#Markets News
February 9, 2018 / 4:12 AM / in 2 days

U.S. Senate adjourns till 12:01 a.m. EST without approving budget deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate adjourned on Thursday until 12:01 a.m. EST (0500 GMT) without approving a budget deal. The current temporary measure funding the U.S. government expires at midnight.

Republican Senator Rand Paul, a deficit hawk, has delayed a Senate vote on a bipartisan budget agreement that would keep the government open. If the Senate approves it, the bill would also need to be passed by the House of Representatives before President Donald Trump could sign it into law. (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.