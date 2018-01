WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The White House said it will hold a briefing on Friday about a possible government shutdown, as lawmakers face a looming deadline to keep the government funded.

Marc Short, White House legislative affairs director, and Mick Mulvaney, head of the Office of Management and Budget, will conduct the briefing at 10:30 a.m. ET, the White House said in a statement. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)