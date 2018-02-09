White House to amend budget request amid new spending bill -official

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The White House plans to amend its upcoming budget request to take into account higher spending levels in the budget deal that passed into law on Friday, a senior official in the Office of Management and Budget said.

The official said the White House under President Donald Trump would release an addendum along with its budget request to suggest ways “to account for the increased spending caps in a responsible manner.” (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)