U.S. Senate reaches two-year bipartisan budget deal - leaders

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate has reached a two-year bipartisan budget deal that would lift caps on defence and some domestic government spending, and provide funds for disaster relief, infrastructure and programs addressing opioid abuse, the Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate said on Wednesday.

“This bill is the product of extensive negotiations among congressional leaders and the White House,” Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor. “We worked hard to find common ground and remained focused on serving the American people.”