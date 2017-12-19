FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House Democratic leaders urging 'no' vote on spending bill: CNN reporter
December 19, 2017 / 4:48 PM / in a day

U.S. House Democratic leaders urging 'no' vote on spending bill: CNN reporter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Tuesday that House Democratic leaders are asking their rank-and-file members to vote against a stopgap government funding bill, according to a CNN reporter on Twitter.

A House Republican aide said earlier on Tuesday that the spending bill would fund the government until Jan. 19, and include funding for disaster aid and a five-year extension of the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann

