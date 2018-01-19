Democratic U.S. Sen. Donnelly says will vote to keep government open

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly said he will vote to keep the government open, suggesting that he would vote for a Republican-backed temporary government funding bill, thereby breaking with the majority of his party.

“Keeping the government running is our job and I will vote to keep the government open. I hope that Republicans and Democrats will join together to reach an agreement and avoid a shutdown,” the senator from Indiana, a state that voted for Trump in the 2016 election, said in a speech on the Senate floor. (Reporting by Makini Brice and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Eric Walsh)