FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#World News
January 17, 2018 / 6:56 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Republican Senator Graham says 'no' to stopgap funding bill - Politico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Wednesday he would not vote for a Republican “continuing resolution” stopgap bill to fund the government temporarily and avert a partial shutdown this week, a Politico reporter said on Twitter.

“I’m not gonna vote for a CR,” Graham, a backer of the bipartsan Senate immigration deal President Donald Trump rejected last week, was quoted as saying. Republicans who control Congress were working on a stopgap bill to fund the government through Feb. 16.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.