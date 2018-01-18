Senator Graham: spending bill may include promises to work on immigration, military later -CNN

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham is working with fellow Republicans to include promises in a temporary spending bill that lawmakers will work on immigration and military funding in the future, which could remove two obstacles in congressional negotiations on averting a government shutdown, CNN reported on Thursday.

The Republican-led Congress is racing against the clock to pass a spending bill before the government runs out of money on Friday and begins shuttering federal operations. But lawmakers have been stuck in their negotiations on funding for the military and including immigration reforms in the budget bill. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and David Alexander)