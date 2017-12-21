U.S. House backs stop-gap bill to avert government shutdown

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a temporary spending bill that would avert federal government agency shutdowns after a Friday midnight deadline.

By a mostly partisan vote of 231-188, the House approved an injection of money to keep the government operating normally through Jan. 19. Democrats withheld their votes to protest Republicans’ refusal to include an immigration measure and some domestic spending priorities.

The bill now goes to the Senate for passage, possibly later on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech)