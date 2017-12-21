FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. House backs stop-gap bill to avert government shutdown
Sections
Featured
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Top News
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Anderson 'gutted' for hapless debutant Curran
Cricket
Anderson 'gutted' for hapless debutant Curran
Financial crisis leaves Rio ballerinas struggling
Editor's picks
Financial crisis leaves Rio ballerinas struggling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 21, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 5 days ago

U.S. House backs stop-gap bill to avert government shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a temporary spending bill that would avert federal government agency shutdowns after a Friday midnight deadline.

By a mostly partisan vote of 231-188, the House approved an injection of money to keep the government operating normally through Jan. 19. Democrats withheld their votes to protest Republicans’ refusal to include an immigration measure and some domestic spending priorities.

The bill now goes to the Senate for passage, possibly later on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.