January 18, 2018 / 12:01 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

Trump chief of staff thinks Congress will keep government funded - Fox News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said on Wednesday he believed Congress would pass a stopgap bill to keep the U.S. government funded ahead of a Friday deadline.

Kelly made the comment during an interview with Fox News, after Republican leaders in Congress proposed a stopgap bill that would fund the U.S. government through Feb. 16 and avert a shutdown, dealing a blow to Democrats who want such a measure to include immigration protections.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Peter Cooney

