January 18, 2018 / 11:12 PM / a day ago

U.S. House Republican leader: 'very good shape' on vote to avert shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Republican Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said “we’re in very good shape” for passage of a spending bill to avert a government shutdown and he expected the chamber to vote Thursday night on the stopgap measure.

Additionally, Republican Representative Mark Meadows, leader of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said new proposals for helping shore up the U.S. military will be floated by House leaders and that progress was being made to avert a government shutdown.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

